Garbage disposal initiative queried

AN initiative to collect and dispose household garbage in a residential area of Labasa has been allegedly stopped by the Labasa Town Council.

And residents of Nailawa, outside the town boundary want to know why this was done because they claim, the council has never collected garbage from this area in past years.

The residents say they agreed last month to share the costs of hiring a truck to collect and dispose their garbage at the dump site in Namara, which they claim to have also paid for.

Landowner of the settlement, Peni Taloga said the residents collected 50 cents per family to cater for the costs of truck and disposal fees at Namara.

"We did this because we are not within the town boundary because we do not pay for the rates and we were never included in their program of garbage collections every week which they do for other residential areas," he said.

"So we decided to pay for our own services because the people were throwing rubbish everywhere including the Labasa River and we had to stop that.

"Then we started with our own truck and collected money to pay for the expenses but the council told us to stop doing this two weeks ago and we want to know why they stopped us," he claimed.

Mr Taloga claimed that for more than 40 years, they had never had a proper rubbish collection service and the idea of getting their rubbish collected was one that was agreed to by all the members of the community.

"The communities approved with the collection of rubbish and we were all relieved because then we would not have to throw our rubbish along the creeks and out in the bushes," he said.

When approached, the Labasa Town Council referred all queries to the Local Government Ministry.

Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar said he would look into the matter.