Services to people of Cakaudrove normal says chief

/ Front page / News

SERVICES to the people of Cakaudrove continues as normal, says Roko Tui Cakaudrove Filimoni Naiqamu.

His assurance follows yesterday's unfortunate incident in which a fire destroyed the Cakaudrove Provincial Council office in Savusavu. The damage is estimated at $36,000.

And he has also assured that the records of the vanua of Cakaudrove were safe and intact.

"We have soft copies of our records which are safely kept for the people of Cakaudrove," he said. "Our services continue as normal like any other working day and the public can come to our new temporary office within the compound of the provincial council."

Mr Naiqamu said the fire started at about 6.10am and he alerted the National Fire Authority.

"And I am so grateful to the fire authority team for their quick response because they arrived here about 10 minutes later and were fast with their response work," he said.

"They saved the building from total destruction and for that we are grateful."

Mr Naiqamu could not comment on details of the cause of the fire or the total damage.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations had started with the National Fire Authority team.

"We have not determined the cause of the fire yet as we are still investigating," she said.

"But the estimated cost of damage is about $36,000."