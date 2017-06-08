Fiji Time: 4:15 PM on Thursday 8 June

Floatsam and Jetsam

Editor
Thursday, June 08, 2017

Beachcomber was told of a Fijian who was in Europe recently attending a climate change summer school.

During his last few days there, he was approached by a visitor who was also part of the group.

Beachcomber heard that with an African accent, the foreigner asked: "Where is Fiji?"

The Fijian replied that Fiji was a beautiful Pacific Island country.

"Oh OK. I heard it's in the Pacific. But in which part of Asia is the Pacific?" the foreigner asked.

Shocked, the Fijian looked at him, laughed and said: "OK put it this way, just like your country is not a part of India, likewise the Pacific is not part of any other place. Pacific is just the Pacific."

The foreigner looked at him for some time and when asked if things were clear, he replied that he knew now where wasFiji.

He did not realise that the island nation of Fiji is hosting COP23, the UN climate change meeting in Germany later this year.








