Navy divers to detonate explosives

MEMBERS of the public are warned to stay off the coast of Dawasamu in Tailevu for a few days from today as naval divers carry out bomb disposal.

Fiji Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake said damage to the environment may occur.

He said underwater activity within a 10-mile radius of the disposal site was also prohibited.

The naval divers will dispose explosives they believe to be from World War II contained in seven chests, the discovery of which was first reported by this newspaper on April 28.

"Now we have assumed that it is still active, that is why we are trying to keep people away from that area," Cdr Tawake said.

"We have calculated the blast and the amount of explosives that we are going to put on those chests and that is to show us whether the mines are active or not. There will be minimal damage to the environment.

"It is better to do that than to lose lives."

Cdr Tawake assured that the Navy had the expertise to conduct the exercise.

"There is a routine to be followed," he said.

The Fiji Navy said its officers were expected to conduct an "explosive ordinance disposal" or bomb disposal at 178 degrees 30.3 minutes East 17 degrees 33.3 minutes south.

The operation will be conducted from 8am today, tomorrow and on Saturday.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the coast of Dawasamu, Silana and nearby villages, maintaining a five-mile radius from the position indicated," the Fiji Navy said.