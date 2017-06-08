PM urges sustainable development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces brass band prepare to perform a Fijian traditional welcome ceremony during the Ocean Conference in New York, US, on Tuesday. Picture: UN

"NO development on land or at sea must take place if there is any risk to the environment whatsoever."

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said this was a principle that Fiji embraced.

He made this call to the 52 member states of the Commonwealth Nations in his opening remarks at 'A Blue Commonwealth', a high-level roundtable at the Ocean Conference yesterday in New York.

"We may be powerless to prevent the degradation of our seas and coastlines by other nations," Mr Bainimarama said.

"It is a central tenet of our green growth framework and national development plans."

Mr Bainimarama also acknowledged the work of the Commonwealth in ensuring that it binds nations together and promotes fairness, equity and the empowerment of women.

He told the African, Caribbean and Pacific group of countries high level breakfast meeting in New York on unlocking the potential of blue economy for the sustainable development of Small Island Developing States that putting the health of the environment first in any way threatened development. He said Fiji's stance on this was clear.

"On the contrary, maintaining the pristine quality of our natural surroundings is front and centre of every development decision we make," he said.

Mr Bainimarama also stressed that protecting the environment does not mean sacrificing development.

"The key phrase is sustainable development. And embracing the 'blue economy' represents an opportunity to realise the great economic potential of the oceans as well as ensuring their long-term sustainability," he said.