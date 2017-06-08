$12.5m write-off

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Permanent secretary for the Ministry of Economy Makereta Konrote during the ministry's submission to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE Economy Ministry had written off $12.5 million in 2015 resulting in a loss to the ministry and the Government.

This was revealed in the Report of the Auditor-General on audited 2015 financial accounts of the Ministry of Economy and was highlighted by the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

In its report the Auditor-General's Office said poor control and review of general ledger posting resulted with posting errors and unreconciled variances for which the ministry had sought the write-off for the assets.

The Auditor-General's report recommended the ministry to ensure that ledger postings were checked and reconciliation of account balances were performed thoroughly and efficiently to ensure account balances were substantiated.

The write offs were for the Ministry of Economy and the Fijian Elections Office.

Questions were raised by the PAC on the anomalies highlighted in the ministry's 2015 audited accounts by the Auditor-General.

On the issue of write offs the ministry said the exercise on write-off was undertaken to clear all the mispostings which had accumulated over the past decade.

It said a very robust assessment was undertaken prior to formalising the request for write-off.

The PAC also questioned the misuse of taxpayers' funds by the Ministry of Economy for sports and social club activities three years ago.

This was revealed after the PAC chairperson Ashneel Sudhakar raised concerns on money that was paid in advance for sportswear for the social club.

The Ministry of Economy said as part of the wellness program it had made an advanced payment of $22,248 to a sportswear company but had failed to recover it from staff members.

Ministry permanent secretary Makareta Konrote said an internal investigation was carried out and since then the Ministry of Economy had been able to recover $12,711.

The committee was told that although proper procedures were followed, miscommunication between staff members had led to the anomaly.

Mr Sudhakar said the concerning thing about the issue was that there had been a deliberate attempt to cancel the debt.

Committee member Ratu Sela Nanovo said severe disciplinary action should have been taken against those staff members who were involved in the case.

He said the ministry should have been prepared to answer all the questions raised by the committee and should have been ready with supporting documents.

Mr Sudhakar said the Ministry of Economy was responsible to guide all the other ministries in terms of monitoring their accounts and affairs and if the ministry was not able to monitor its own then it would not be able to lead the others.

However, Ms Konrote said they had put in place strategies to ensure proper monitoring and ensured the committee that they would work closely with the accounting heads of the other ministries and provide guidance to ensure such cases are avoided.

BREAKDOWN - $12,461,332.64

Cash $6,862,071.53 - Drawing Inland revenue

Cash $4,985,366 - FRCA drawings

Prepayments and accrued income $329,723.59 advances

TMA accounts receivable $212,764.82 for GL Trade debtors open items

Term loan receivable: $16,756.75 to Mr JB; $4955 to Mr NS

Elections: Accounts receivable - $49,681.91 - PD employees FNPF