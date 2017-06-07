Fiji Time: 3:10 AM on Thursday 8 June

Speak with one voice

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 9:04PM MEMBERS of the African Carribean Pacific need to speak with one voice at the United Nations Oceans Conference because it is the best way to mobilise the rest of the world to join in efforts to �roll back the tide.�

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimara made the comments earlier today at a side event of the UN Oceans Conference.

The event was a high level breakfast  meeting on �Unlocking the potential of Blue Economy for the Sustainable Development of Small Islands Development States (SIDS)�.

�This dialogue on the margins of the Ocean Conference is extremely important for all of us. Never before has it been so critical to speak not just individually but as a bloc as we all focus on the implementation of SDG14.  Because acting in concert - speaking with one voice - is the best way for ACP countries to mobilise the rest of the global community to join us in our determination to roll back the tide,� PM Bainimarama said.

�To reverse the ever-spiraling decline in the quality and health of the seas and oceans on which so many of our people depend. �

The PM told other SIDS leaders present at the high level meeting that in Fiji, no development project takes place until the government could be sure it was environmentally sustainable.

�There is sometimes a price to pay in terms of short-term financial gain. But it is a price that we are prepared to pay. Because the long-term benefit of responsible development that protects the environment far outweighs any short-term economic consideration."








