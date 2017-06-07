/ Front page / News

Update: 8:56PM For many countries the ocean and Sustainable Development Goal 14 is of some importance but for the Pacific Islands, the ocean is crucial and the goal is critical.

Samoan Prime Minsiter Tuilaepa Sa�ilele Malielegaoi made the comments today at the �Blue Pacific� event, hosted and chaired by the Office of the Pacific Ocean Commissioner and Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, Dame Meg Taylor.

The Blue Pacific, a term to describe the �world�s largest oceanic continent�, a grouping of Pacific island countries and territories.

The Blue Pacific describes a move to engage in innovative and unique initiatives of leadership toward strong regional ocean governance and the sustainable management and conservation of the ocean and its resources.

A message from the PIFS today said PM Malielegaoi was speaking to participants of the UN Ocean Conference.

�..For Pacific Islands Forum members the ocean is crucial and SDG 14 a critical catalyst for placing the ocean at the heart of the Pacific�s 2030 Development Agenda through the concept of The Blue Pacific,� PM Malielegaoi said.

�The Blue Pacific seeks to recapture the collective potential of our shared stewardship of the Pacific Ocean based on an explicit recognition of our shared ocean identity, ocean geography, and ocean resources. The Blue Pacific aims to strengthen collective action as one �Blue Pacific Continent� by putting The Blue Pacific at the centre of the regional policy making process and the requisite collective action for advancing the Forum Leaders� Vision for the Region.�

The Ocean Conference began in New York today (5th June) and will conclude on Friday 9th June.