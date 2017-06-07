Bilibili flotilla for Oceans

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:40PM IN AN effort to include authentic rural voices in activities to commemorate World Oceans Day, the group of landowners who own the Sovi Basin, water source for more than half of Fiji will gather in a traditional celebration.

The Tikina Namosi Landowners Committee, which was established in 2009 to empower the indigenous people of Namosi to protect their environment have organised a Ridge to Reef course for tomorrow and World Oceans Day Bilibili Flotilla to take place on June 10.

The TNCL said part of the purpose of their organisation was to restore the ecosystem and encourage sustainable development.

�World Oceans Day 2017 is poised to be a significant one for Fiji, not only because of the country�s leading role in Pacific developmental discussion but also because of its growing profile as a climate and environmental champ in the international arena,� the TNLC said today.

The committee said it government�s approach and preparation in the lead up to the World Oceans Conference taking place in New York City, USA has not acknowledged the interconnectedness of nature�s ecosystem or of Fiji�s indigenous communities to the environment.

"While government agencies have promoted and educated communities on the concept of Ridge to Reef in the past, discussions and preparation for World Oceans Summit have failed to reflect these efforts and the communities involved in these discussions."

The organisation said the course will try to deepen the landowners understanding of the inter connectivity of people and ecosystems from the mountains, through the forests, freshwater systems, coastal vegetation and to the ocean and coral reefs.

"It will specifically focus on the interdependence of the ecosystem and how their actions and activities can cause reactions (either positive or negative) for communities living downstream and by the coasts."

Meanwhile the World Oceans Day Bilibili Flotilla which will take place on Saturday is seeks to mobilise support and promote awareness and solidarity for the day.

"TNLC will embark on a day-long Bilibili (Bamboo Rafts) Flotilla from Namosi village to Narukuniba village. As part of the journey, TNLC will display banners on key Ridge to Reef messages as well as show solidarity with the PNG communities facing the danger of seabed mining in the Bismarck Seas by distributing promotional materials such as teeshirts to the 3 villages along the flotilla route."