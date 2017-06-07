Activists work to protect rights

Update: 8:28PM
THE CRIMINALISATION of sexual conduct between consenting adults of the same sex is one of the topics of discussion at a week-long Seminar is on Promoting and Protecting Human Rights which is underway in Apia, Samoa this week.
Sulique Waqa, a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex
(LGBTI) activist from the Haus of Khameleon who is one of four people who have
represented Fiji at the event said the seminar was important.
"It's an opportunity for LGBTI activists to make use of the
National Human Rights Institutions as a mechanism to advance LGBTI rights in
the Pacific," he said.
"We have these NHRI and we need to strengthen their function
and their role in terms of protecting the rights of everyone including the
LGBTI community."
The seminar, entitled the "Promoting and Protecting Human
Rights in Relation to Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Sex
Characteristics (SOGISC)" seminar is for the region and is organised by the Asia
Forum of National Human Rights Institutions but funded by the UNDP Bangkok.
Mr Waqa said the event would help activists to effectively
engage with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and help
them understand various international human rights mechanisms and treaties which
can be used to promote LGBTI rights.
The seminar is also discussing challenges areas like acts of
violence and discrimination against persons based on their sexual orientation or
gender identity; Freedom of expression, assembly and association for lesbian,
gay, bisexual and transgender persons; the
right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; recognition
of same-sex relationship; recognition of transgender people's gender identity
in official documents and homophobic vilification and hate speech.
Also at the seminar is Shobna Devi of the Human Rights &
Anti-Discrimination Commission, Isikeli Vulavou of Rainbow Pride Foundation
Limited and Mithleshni Gurdayal Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination
Commission Fiji.