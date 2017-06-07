Activists work to protect rights

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants of the SOGISC human rights seminar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 8:28PM THE CRIMINALISATION of sexual conduct between consenting adults of the same sex is one of the topics of discussion at a week-long Seminar is on Promoting and Protecting Human Rights which is underway in Apia, Samoa this week.

Sulique Waqa, a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex (LGBTI) activist from the Haus of Khameleon who is one of four people who have represented Fiji at the event said the seminar was important.

"It's an opportunity for LGBTI activists to make use of the National Human Rights Institutions as a mechanism to advance LGBTI rights in the Pacific," he said.

"We have these NHRI and we need to strengthen their function and their role in terms of protecting the rights of everyone including the LGBTI community."

The seminar, entitled the "Promoting and Protecting Human Rights in Relation to Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Sex Characteristics (SOGISC)" seminar is for the region and is organised by the Asia Forum of National Human Rights Institutions but funded by the UNDP Bangkok.

Mr Waqa said the event would help activists to effectively engage with the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission and help them understand various international human rights mechanisms and treaties which can be used to promote LGBTI rights.

The seminar is also discussing challenges areas like acts of violence and discrimination against persons based on their sexual orientation or gender identity; Freedom of expression, assembly and association for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender persons; the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health; recognition of same-sex relationship; recognition of transgender people's gender identity in official documents and homophobic vilification and hate speech.

Also at the seminar is Shobna Devi of the Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination Commission, Isikeli Vulavou of Rainbow Pride Foundation Limited and Mithleshni Gurdayal Human Rights & Anti-Discrimination Commission Fiji.