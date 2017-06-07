Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Draw; Another face off

MACIU MALO
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 7:08PM THE VODAFONE Fiji soccer side staged a late second half surge to draw 2-all against New Caledonia in the World Cup Qualifying match held at Lautoka's Churchill Park this afternoon.

The side was down 0-2 in the first spell before lanky striker Saula Waqa scored Fiji's first goal in the dying stages of the half.

The Ba striker neatly headed the ball past the opposition goalkeeper to give his team a handy goal.

The goal injected a new lease of life for the Fijians before super sub Roy Krishna announced his presence in the game.

The New Zealand-based striker replaced the injured Setareki Hughes and completed a wonderful cross kick from his skipper Amani Makoe to head the ball for Fiji's second goal in the 54th minute of play.

The Fijians missed four scoring opportunities after the visitors were playing with only 10 men in the late stages of the second half.

The side will face-off again in New Caledonia on Sunday.

Read tomorrow's The Fiji Times for pictures and stories.








