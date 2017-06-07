Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

In his stride

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 5:54PM VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber says the challenges of coaching Fiji along with the public comments and being compared to Ben Ryan is all part of the job.

"I am my own person and I would do it my own way so inevitably there is going to be comparison with Ben Ryan because he did such a fantastic job," Baber said.

"I have to do that because I would not have been employed in this job if I wanted to get favour from everybody and make sure that everybody is happy with what I am doing."

He said ultimately when given the coaching job one has to make some real tough decisions.








