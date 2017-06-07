Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Paddlers Oceans Day clean up

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 5:30PM SUVA water sports enthusiasts will be out on the ocean surrounding the capital city tomorrow morning on a paddle at sunrise to clean up in commemoration of World Ocean Day.

Organisers, the Viti SUP & Va�a group say that over 60 Fijian ocean athletes and enthusiasts will be out in the water in front of the Fiji Revenue Customs Authority at 6am and work towards the National Sailing Centre.

"Join us on your water crafts at Fiji Maritime Academy as we match our words with action by hauling out plastic trash," the group said.

Stand Up Paddle board enthusiast, Reverend James Bhagwan will be leading an interfaith service on the water before the clean up paddle.








