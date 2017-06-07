Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fijian seasonal workers warned

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 5:15PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment has warned seasonal workers who damage the country's reputation under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme and the Australia Seasonal Worker Programme (SWP) will not be considered for future seasonal work employment opportunities for four years.

Minister responsible Jone Usamate issued this warning after receiving reports from the New Zealand government recently on the misconduct and disorderly behaviour of some Fijian seasonal workers.

He said the four-year suspension would be placed on the village/settlement of the offending worker as stated under the Foreign Seasonal Employment Policy of the Employment Ministry.

More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Navy divers in Dawasamu
  3. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  4. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  7. Low-cost houses
  8. Hit and run suspect in court
  9. Asbestos removal halted
  10. Roads 'get worse every day'

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)