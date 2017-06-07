Fijian seasonal workers warned

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Employment Jone Usamate strongly emphasises the need to select the right people for seasonal work during his public consultation with Tavuya Village of tikina Rewa last week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:15PM FIJI'S Ministry of Employment has warned seasonal workers who damage the country's reputation under the New Zealand Recognized Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme and the Australia Seasonal Worker Programme (SWP) will not be considered for future seasonal work employment opportunities for four years.

Minister responsible Jone Usamate issued this warning after receiving reports from the New Zealand government recently on the misconduct and disorderly behaviour of some Fijian seasonal workers.

He said the four-year suspension would be placed on the village/settlement of the offending worker as stated under the Foreign Seasonal Employment Policy of the Employment Ministry.

More in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.