Fiji Master Women count down to Tahiti

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 5:06PM FIJI Outrigger V6 Team Fiji Master Women are counting down the days they will participate in the Tahiti 27kms World Distance Marathon Competition June 27.

Team spokesperson Sydel Whippy said the team had been training over the past weeks for the tournament.

"Team Fiji Master Women out on the water early Saturday morning counting down the days to the upcoming first time ever World Distance Marathon Competition, which will be held in Taaone Bay, Tahiti on Tuesday June 27," Whippy said.

"Preparation has been tough but we are a determined bunch of middle-aged women who are on a mission to do Fiji proud. 

"The competition will be an iron race over 27kms in brand new ocean racing six man canoes weighing only 120kg compared to the canoes we train in here in Fiji that weigh nearly 180kg."








