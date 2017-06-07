Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

All players to play at same intensity: Nakarawa

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 4:50PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians and Rio Gold medalist Leone Nakarawa says local and overseas players are expected to play at the same intensity.

He made this statement in a Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) media statement issued today.

"With their high intensity level of training, all the players will be expected to play at the same level whether they are overseas or locally-based," Ms Nakarawa said.

This follows what coach John McKee had previously highlighted regarding the intensity levels they are required to meet when playing test levels.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Navy divers in Dawasamu
  3. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  4. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  7. Low-cost houses
  8. Hit and run suspect in court
  9. Asbestos removal halted
  10. Roads 'get worse every day'

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)