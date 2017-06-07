All players to play at same intensity: Nakarawa

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:50PM VODAFONE Flying Fijians and Rio Gold medalist Leone Nakarawa says local and overseas players are expected to play at the same intensity.

He made this statement in a Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) media statement issued today.

"With their high intensity level of training, all the players will be expected to play at the same level whether they are overseas or locally-based," Ms Nakarawa said.

This follows what coach John McKee had previously highlighted regarding the intensity levels they are required to meet when playing test levels.