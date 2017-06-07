Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Labasa fish vendors clean up river bank

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 4:37PM A GROUP of Labasa market vendors were all geared up with their hand gloves and garbage bags this afternoon as they paraded down the side of Labasa market and its river banks to pick up rubbish.

The clean-up campaign is part of their Ocean Day celebrations program.

Labasa market master Shalendra Chand said their clean-up campaign was also part of their support for the Prime Minister of the country for being the President of COP 23 and the ongoing United Nations negotiations on climate change.

"This is another way we can help pass the message across to the people of Labasa that climate change is real and we can help reduce the effects of climate change by making the first step and that is to dispose off rubbish at a proper place," Mr Chand said.








