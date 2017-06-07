Govt assets written off

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:23PM THE Ministry of Economy recorded no loss of cash or revenue in 2015 however items worth $276,643 were written off after the Ministry's board of survey in 2015.

This was revealed in the Auditor-General?s report on the 2015 annual accounts.

The report also highlighted that amounts totaling $564,200 for accounts which are asset in nature were also written off as part of the clearing of previous years postings which were not substantiated.

Ministry of Economy permanent secretary Makareta Konrote today said the ministry had put in place strategies to ensure such anomalies were avoided in future.

Ms Konrote and her team from the Ministry of Economy made their submissions to the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Ashneel Sudhakar today.