Eggplant for New Zealand

Update: 2:47PM NEW Zealand has lifted a temporary ban on eggplants exported from Fiji.

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji (BAF) chief executive officer Hillary Kumwenda confirmed this during the Fiji BAF-NZMPI (New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries) Bilateral Quarantine Agreement (BQA) meeting earlier this morning at the Tanoa Hotel in Suva.

The fruit was slapped with a temporary suspension earlier this year after the NZ Ministry for Primary Industries intercepted eggs, live larvae and adult insects on a consignment of heat-treated fruit from Fiji.

This also comes as good news to about 150 farmers and seven exporters who were affected by the ban on eggplant exports to New Zealand.

NZ MPI chief technical officer Dr Stephen Butcher, who led the delegation to the bilateral meeting, said trade would now resume as normal after the lifting of the ban.

�Eggplants are one of those products that can be affected by fruit fly and we had some problems and some issues that we had to address,� he said.

�But in collaboration with BAF now, we have quickly resolved that and the suspension has been lifted.�

Attended by NZ MPI delegates and BAF officials, the meeting fostered dialogue and resuscitated ties between the two counterparts after a lapse of 15 years.

The meeting also saw discussions on agricultural commodities traded under the BQA agreement which was also signed today.

Other matters relating to trade of agricultural produce between the two countries were also the focus of the discussions.