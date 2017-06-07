Fiji Time: 9:00 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Landowners meet FSC

LUISA QIOLEVU
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 2:40PM LABASA landowners met up with Fiji Sugar Corporation officials and other Government officials today to discuss a joint venture.

The meeting allows landowners to understand more on what the Government needs from them in order to grow.

Vunimoli Landowner, Manoa Tuiwainikai who was present during the meeting said he was glad he could be part of the meeting and become familiar with a lot of issues in regards to their land.

�This is a great way forward for all of us that are present here today and the idea of cultivating idle land into cash revenue is something we need to do in order to move forward,� he said.

 








