UN visits Fiji Police

Update: 2:39PM A DELEGATION from the United Nations is in the country conducting an assessment and advisory visit of the Fiji Police Force facilities and capabilities.

The purpose of the assessment visit is for the team to inspect the facilities and capabilities in accordance with a mandatory process for all Police Contributing Countries (PCC) to determine the viability of Fiji UN peacekeeping pledges.

UN team leader Adam Smith from the UN�s Department of Peacekeeping Operations said the visit was a follow up on the pledge made by Fiji�s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to send more officers for UN missions.

�I was present when your Prime Minister made the pledge and we were thrilled by the enthusiasm from Fiji to deploy more officers despite your size and limited resources as you were keen on doing as much as you can,� Mr Smith said.

�Please see this visit as our interest in following through the pledge made by your visit.�

The team comprises Shahab Uddin from the Un Department of Field Supplies, Jillian Farmer, the chief medical officer of the UN Field Supplies, Qader AlHabahbeh of UN Police Division HQ and Roman Polyvoda UNMISS HQ.

They paid a courtesy call on Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho before conducting their assessment tour.

They witnessed a series of drills and scenarios enacted by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) capabilities and potential Guard Unit at the Police Special Response Unit in 8 miles Nasinu.