Laucala Bay loses water

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 2:39PM CUSTOMERS living in parts of Laucala Bay in Suva have been advised of water supply disruptions from 10pm tonight until tomorrow morning.

The interruption in supply is a result of installation works at Vesi Stree in Flagstaff.

The Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed areas that would be affected include Grantham Rd, Laucala Bay Rd, Queen Elizabeth Drive, Flagstaff Rd and Fletcher Rd.

Supply is expected to be restored at 9am.

In the meantime, the authority has advised customers in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during that period.








