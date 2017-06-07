Fire destroys Cakaudrove office

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Cakaudrove Provncial Council office in Savusavu this morning. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 12:20PM THE workers of Cakaudrove Provincial Council office have been relocated to a nearby dwelling that is now a temporary office after their building was totally destroyed by fire this morning.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started at about 6am but there is no confirmation yet on what caused it.

Lusia Nawai, a resident who drove pass the building this morning on her way to town said the flames were huge.

"By this time, the fire team just arrived and the provincial council workers were standing outside the building," she said.

Savusavu police have confirmed the incident.