Navy divers in Dawasamu

LICE MOVONO
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Update: 12:02PM NAVAL DIVERS will be in Tailevu this weekend and people in the area have been asked to stay off the coast including not do anything underwater.

According to a paid newspaper advertisement it placed, the Fiji Navy said its officers were expected to conduct bomb disposal at 178 degrees 30.3 minutes East 17 degrees 33.3 minutes south.

The "explosive ordinance disposal" , otherwise known as bomb disposal is "the process by which hazardous explosive devices are rendered safe" (Wikipedia).

The advertisement says the bomb disposal will be conducted on the coast of the district of Dawasamu.

The Fiji Navy advertisement said the operation would be conducted from 8am to noon tomorrow Thursday June 8, Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the coast of Dawasamu, Silana and nearby villages maintaining a 5 mile radius from the position indicated," the Fiji Navy said.

"Any underwater activity within a 10mile radius is also prohibited."








