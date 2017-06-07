Hit and run suspect in court

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:37AM THE 31-year-old woman alleged to have caused the death of a woman in Nadera last week has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

She will appear at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, in another fatal accident recorded last Sunday in Sigatoka, the post mortem of the two victims had been conducted.

The cause of death was consistent to injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident.

The third victim remains admitted at the Lautoka hospital in critical condition.

Fiji Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they were also continuing to plead for information regarding the identity of a hit and run victim of the accident at Walu Bay.

The i-Taukei man believed to be aged between 25-30 years, is of strong built, fair complexion with short black hair, and was wearing a green t-shirt with 3/4 Lee pants.