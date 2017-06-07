Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Chief makes plea

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

REWA paramount chief Ro Teimumu Kepa is pleading with Government to find alternatives to the Kinoya sewerage plant as concerns escalate on the health of the people of Rewa who depend on the rivers and ocean for their daily livelihood.

In an interview at Lomanikoro Village in Rewa, Ro Teimumu said more than 50 per cent of people within the province relied on the river and sea for their food source.

And in order to be eating healthy, she said they would also need a healthy river and a healthy sea.

"Right now, my concern is the Kinoya sewerage plant and the one at Luvuluvu at Nausori Airport. Everything from those two sewerage plants go into the river and from the river is where our people find food for their families," Ro Teimumu said.

"What is of great concern at Kinoya is that all the stuff from the factories, hospitals, homes, etc, — instead of there being a filtering mechanism — it comes straight from there with all its toxic chemicals right to the Kinoya sewerage plant which was designed for human waste.

"All the smell and overflow that come from the Kinoya sewerage plant are because the machines in there are not designed for everything else that's going into the plant."

She said this was a big issue and Government needed to find solutions as quickly as possible.

"We don't want people to be sick because the food they are eating is contaminated.

"We plead and plead with the Government to find alternatives to Kinoya before our people start getting sick."

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai said they were carrying out works at the Kinoya sewerage plant to address this.

He, however, said the waste deposited into the sea were not from Kinoya alone.

"One must remember that, apart from the effluent from the Kinoya plant, there are rivers and creeks that discharge into the bay which also is heavily polluted," Mr Ravai said.

"WAF is undertaking upgrading works at Kinoya to improve the quality of the effluent that is discharged almost one km from the plant after primary and secondary treatment."








