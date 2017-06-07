Access to amputee mobility aid devices a challenge

/ Front page / News

ONE of the greatest difficulties facing the Spinal Injury Association of Fiji at the moment is providing amputees with mobility aid devices.

Association executive director Joshko Wakaniyasi said once these patients left the hospitals, the association found it hard to meet the current demand of people needing mobility aid devices.

"Aside from the mobility aid devices, there are also aid management products like urine bags. These things are sold piece by piece in pharmacies. It is not a complete package and most of the items needed are not readily available in the country," Mr Wakaniyasi said.

"We work with international partners and donors so that we can bring these products in the country that is needed by the individuals."

According to Mr Wakaniyasi, the Ministry of Health didn't provide these equipment to outpatients once they left the hospitals.

"Most of the products needed are used for hospital purposes. While being hospitalised, people get the support provided by the health sector. But once people leave the hospital, and they go home, then they start facing difficulties."

Mr Wakaniyasi said the association was trying its best to fill the vacuum, but they still faced difficulties in reaching out to its members.

"Geographical locations are a problem for us. Some of the patients live in settlements and hard to reach places. Any mobility aid device is medical equipment. This equipment will always need follow-ups and refurbishments because these equipment can get damaged," he said.

"We also provide training to youths on how to handle these equipment. The parts of these equipment are not readily available in Fiji. Donors from abroad bring these equipment with parts also."