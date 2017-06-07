Three-year focus on oral health

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for health Alex O'Connor with the Health Staff in Vanuabalavu during the launch of Oral Health last week. Picture: SUPPLIED.

THE Oral Health Division of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services is trying its level best to ensure people in the country know the importance of oral health.

The Assistant Minister for Health, Alexander O'Connor ,while launching the National Oral Health Week in Lomaloma, Vanuabalavu, said in March 2010, the Oral Health Division officially launched its three-year focus titled A Healthy 5:20 Smile.

"The theme 5:20 captures the Oral Health Division's aim of ensuring that by the age of five years, children should have 20 healthy primary milk teeth which are free of caries and fillings," Mr O'Connor said.

According to him, the last oral health survey revealed that 88.3 per cent of six-year olds had dental caries of which 85.2 per cent were active and not treated.

"So, the initial focus that time was on 5:20 and it reflects the importance of significantly addressing good oral health practices very early in life," he said.

He revealed that in 2014, the Oral Health Department extended its focus to target teenagers and adolescents by introducing the theme — Your Smile Matters.

"It creates awareness especially amongst adolescents in improving their oral health status and reducing the burden of oral diseases, and is basically emphasising the importance of retaining all your teeth which are all intended to sparkle when you smile," Mr O'Connor said.

The National Oral Health Week will be celebrated nationwide with promotion activities through the country in schools and other communities to educate and promote the theme in relation to the importance of oral health. This year's theme is Your Smile Matters.