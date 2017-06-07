Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Legacy of Pacific women campaign

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

IN conjunction with its 70th anniversary this year, the Pacific Community (SPC) will pay tribute to the important role of Pacific women towards the improvement of Pacific Island lives.

In a bid to carry out this initiative, SPC will hold a campaign "13th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women" in Suva in October this year to celebrate the legacy of Pacific women".

SPC's Social Development Program director, Leituala Kuiniselani Toelupe Tago-Elisara said the campaign would contribute to efforts on profiling the significant contribution that women continued to make towards the development in the Pacific region.

"As a buildup to the 13th Triennial Conference of Pacific Women, this campaign is about acknowledging the work of women before us and utilising this information to help us shape the strategic direction for progressing gender equality in the region," Ms Tago-Elisara said.

SPC will identify 70 women or groups of women who have made a significant contribution to the social, economic, cultural and political development in Pacific Island countries and territories. And the successful submissions to be shared via SPC's corporate media platforms in the buildup to the conference in October.








