262 overstaying Fijians in US Report

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

THERE are 262 Fijians suspected to have overstayed in the US in 2016 compared with 142 in 2015.

This was revealed during the Fiscal Year 2016 Entry/Exit overstay report that was released by the US Department of Homeland security (DHS) late last month.

The report stated that the rate of Fijians suspected of overstaying stood at 3.21 per cent in 2016 as compared with 1.93 per cent in 2015.

These statistics include non-immigrants admitted to the US for business or pleasure.

The report stated that identifying overstayers is important for national security, public safety, immigration enforcement and processing applications for immigration benefits.

"Over the years, DHS has significantly improved data collection processes in the entry environment," it stated.

"These improvements include the collection of data on all admissions to the United States by foreign nationals, the reduction of the number of documents that are usable for entry to the United States, the collection of biometric data on most foreign travellers to the United States, and the comparison of that data against criminal and terrorist watch lists."

Meanwhile, regional public affairs officer for the US embassy Dmitri Tarakhovsky said the Department of State remained committed to facilitating the legitimate travel of qualified individuals.

"When an individual applies for a US visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines whether the applicant is eligible for a US visa based on US immigration law and regulation," he said.

"US immigration law presumes every applicant for a US business or tourist visa to be an intending immigrant. The burden of overcoming this presumption is on the applicant."

The US embassy could not comment further on the rate of Fijian overstaying in the US revealed in the DHS Visa Overstay Report.








