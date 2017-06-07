Fiji duo part of show

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Models showcase Epeli Tuibeqa's label 'Kuiviti Couture'. Tuibeqa and Aisea Konrote will be among designers presenting their collections at Carriageworks. Picture: FILE

TWO designers from Fiji will be part of the Carriageworks, home of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Australia this year.

Representing Fiji are Epeli Tuibeqa's 'Kuiviti Couture' and Aisea Konrote's 'Hefrani' who will be among 21 designers from around the US, New Zealand, Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Hawaii, and Australia presenting their collections at Carriageworks.

This was made possible after Pacific Runway, Australia's most prestigious platform for Pacific Islands designers, was chosen to be part of the official program for 2017 at Carriageworks.

Organiser/founder of Pacific Runway Jannike Seiuli said the success of last year's show proved that Australian fashion lovers were ready for Pacific origin designers.

"To receive recognition from such a prestigious venue as Carriageworks reinforces that our Pacific talent is being recognised in the world," Mrs Seiuli said.

The event will be held in Sydney on October 27.