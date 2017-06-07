Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Envoy pays tribute to Brothers

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

THE French Government hopes the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Marist Brothers will further strengthen their relationship with Fiji.

While speaking to members of the Marist Old Boys (MOB) Association in Naililili, Rewa, French ambassador Michel Djokovic said France's relationship with Fiji dated back to the first arrival of the Marist Brothers in the 19th century.

Yesterday, Mr Djokovic accompanied the MOB as they visited the grave sites of the early French Marist Brothers who helped establish Marist education in the country.

"I hope this celebration will strengthen our relations. France is Fiji's nearest neighbour, and a friend of Fiji as was displayed in the aftermath of Cyclone Winston," Mr Djokovic said.

"As we celebrate today, I also pay tribute to the early French missionaries that made Naililili, Cawaci, Wairiki, Napuka and Savarekareka their home, educating the Marist spirit in these communities since 1888," Mr Djokovic said.

MOB president Opetaia Ravai said the visit to the grave site was a humbling experience.

"It's the first time for most of us to visit this place and see their first dwelling, the church and their resting place. They came all the way from France to establish the Marist education in Fiji," Mr Ravai said.

"It is quite significant to have the French ambassador here to show appreciation for the work of the Brothers, that they left France to come to Fiji to establish the Marist education and teach the values of Marcellin Chapagnat."








