Bus driver denies rape charges

/ Front page / News

A BUS driver who allegedly raped and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter has denied committing the offences.

He is standing trial before Justice Riyaz Hamza.

In his evidence yesterday, the accused informed the court that he was still puzzled as to why and what he was in court for.

He said during the time of the alleged offences, he was not at home.

The accused also denied admitting to the alleged offences during the caution interview.

He alleges that when he was brought in by police for questioning, the statement was already written and he was forced to sign it. He claims he was not given the statement to read nor was it read back to him.

The alleged offences occurred between March 19 and March 26, 2016 at a squatter settlement in Suva.

The trial continues today.