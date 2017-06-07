FijiFirst MP released on bail

/ Front page / News

FIJIFirst government parliamentarian Balmindar Singh was yesterday released on a $500 bail bond by the Nasinu Magistrates Court for traffic-related charges.

Mr Singh, who is charged with one count of dangerous driving and one count of failure to supply sufficient breath analysis on the direction of a police officer, appeared before Magistrate Sufia Hamza yesterday.

These offences took place last Friday in Nakasi.

It is alleged on the said date, Mr Singh allegedly drove a motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to the public.

He was alleged to have failed to provide a specimen of his breath when requested by a police officer.

Mr Singh was requested to get two sureties and was warned not to interfere with prosecution witnesses while on bail.

He will reappear in court on July 25 to take his plea.