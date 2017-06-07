Court sets Radrodro's hearing date

/ Front page / News

THE hearing date for former Works and Public Utilities spokesperson Sainiana Radrodro will be set next Tuesday.

This was after her lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo did not make an appearance in court yesterday.

Mrs Radrodro appeared before Magistrate Waleen George at the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

She was initially charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption on 11 counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception but now she faces nine counts because prosecution had made an application to withdraw two counts during the hearing in August last year. Mrs Radrodro yesterday informed the court that her lawyer's practising certificate would be renewed today. Magistrate George asked the accused if her counsel was still Akuila Naco, to which she responded and said her lawyer, Mr Vosarogo, had informed her that his practising certificate would be renewed today.

Magistrate George adjourned the matter to next Tuesday to also check on the practising certificate of Mr Vosarogo.