Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More than 6k voters in Lau Group

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

THE Fijian Elections Office expects 6641 voters from the Lau Group to vote in 72 pre-polling venues for the 2018 General Election.

And Fijian Elections Office director operations, Anaseini Senimoli said they were deploying 45 FEO officials to the Lau Group for the next 20 days to bring their services closer to these people.

"Our teams will also re-inspect all the polling locations as well as conduct voter awareness, informing voters that they will be doing pre-poll voting in 2018," Ms Senimoli said.

"All eligible Fijians in the Lau Group will have the opportunity to conveniently access our services when our teams visit each community."

The team is expected to offer services such as electronic voter registration, upgrading to VoterCards 2.0, corrections and changing of voter details, secondary schools visitation, checking of personal details on the National Register of Voters, reassessment of polling venues and the verification of deceased voters.

"The FEO is deploying 15 teams to 24 islands including schools. We also have a mobile team which will visit individuals in their homes, should they have difficulties coming to the venues.

"This is designed to assist the elderly and those living with disabilities," she said.

All Fijians must bring their birth certificates and a valid photo ID in order to register.

The 45-member team will be visiting Moala, Totoya, Matuku, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Fulaga, Ogea, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Komo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Vanuabalavu, Avea, Cikobia, Namalata, Mago, Naitauba and Yacata.

The voter registration drive will end on July 6.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  3. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  4. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. Low-cost houses
  7. Asbestos removal halted
  8. Roads 'get worse every day'
  9. Hit and run suspect in court
  10. Navy divers in Dawasamu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)