More than 6k voters in Lau Group

/ Front page / News

THE Fijian Elections Office expects 6641 voters from the Lau Group to vote in 72 pre-polling venues for the 2018 General Election.

And Fijian Elections Office director operations, Anaseini Senimoli said they were deploying 45 FEO officials to the Lau Group for the next 20 days to bring their services closer to these people.

"Our teams will also re-inspect all the polling locations as well as conduct voter awareness, informing voters that they will be doing pre-poll voting in 2018," Ms Senimoli said.

"All eligible Fijians in the Lau Group will have the opportunity to conveniently access our services when our teams visit each community."

The team is expected to offer services such as electronic voter registration, upgrading to VoterCards 2.0, corrections and changing of voter details, secondary schools visitation, checking of personal details on the National Register of Voters, reassessment of polling venues and the verification of deceased voters.

"The FEO is deploying 15 teams to 24 islands including schools. We also have a mobile team which will visit individuals in their homes, should they have difficulties coming to the venues.

"This is designed to assist the elderly and those living with disabilities," she said.

All Fijians must bring their birth certificates and a valid photo ID in order to register.

The 45-member team will be visiting Moala, Totoya, Matuku, Ono-i-Lau, Vatoa, Fulaga, Ogea, Kabara, Namuka-i-Lau, Komo, Moce, Oneata, Lakeba, Vanuavatu, Cicia, Tuvuca, Nayau, Vanuabalavu, Avea, Cikobia, Namalata, Mago, Naitauba and Yacata.

The voter registration drive will end on July 6.