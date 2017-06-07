Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Taukave to fulfil his mother's dream

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

FOR 19-year-old, Methaiyas Taukave, dancing is a form of expressing himself to help him overcome his problems.

The energetic dancer is part of the Top 25 contestants who will take part in the Kaila! Star Search competition which begins this weekend.

The graphic artist student at the Fiji National University (FNU) said he entered the event to fulfil his mother's dream of seeing him one day perform in the competition.

"The whole reason I am doing this is for my mother. She was previously sick and she always wanted me to perform in the competition. So I am giving back something to my mother," Mr Taukave said.

"I am really happy to be part of the event and I can't wait until the competition proper begins. I just want to showcase my talents out there."

The youngest of nine siblings, Mr Taukave said the passion for dancing ran in the family but he was the only one who decided to pursue it.

"I am the only one who took dancing seriously from a young age. Dancing helps me connect to my mother. The support has been tremendous from my family and also from my friends," he said.

"I do Fijian art dance, Pacific Island dance and contemporary dance. My preparation has been going well and at the moment I am not sure what to expect from the competition."

According to Mr Taukave, he would perform an African dance based on broken love.








