Police recruitment procedures unfair, says candidates

THE police recruitment drive is aimed at addressing the shortage of drivers within the force and is in line with future plans to purchase more vehicles, says Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He made the comments after Opposition spokesperson on defence Aseri Radrodro labelled the recruitment discriminatory because recruits needed to hold a valid manual driver's licence.

Ratu Inoke said 90 per cent of operational vehicles used by the police had manual transmission adding 90 per cent of the next batch of vehicles would be manual transmission.

"The Commissioner of Police has taken all this into consideration and is not only looking at addressing the shortage of drivers on a short-term basis but long term as well, to avoid the complaints made against the organisation, as well as meeting international requirements when officers are deployed for overseas missions," Ratu Inoke said.

"Ample time was given with regards to the advertisements placed as well as two separate posts as on social media, serving as reminders with close to 200,000 views, as well as the post being shared over 1000 times with the criteria of the manual licence holder clearly highlighted.

"As for the criteria of being computer literate, this is mandatory as officers need to be able to operate a computer considering the advancement of technology and the needs set out by the judiciary whereby all documents need to be typed out."

Yesterday, a group of youths in the North called on Government to intervene into what they called unfair recruitment procedures.

The group members, who wished to remain anonymous aired their concerns that the recruitment procedures were unfair.

Another group that approached this newspaper from within Labasa Town, said the specific requirement for a driving licence was unreasonable since the Fiji Police Force lacked vehicles.

Candidates for the recruitment said there were others who had travelled from other remote areas in the North but were turned away because they did not have driving licences.