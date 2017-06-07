Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police recruitment procedures unfair, says candidates

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

THE police recruitment drive is aimed at addressing the shortage of drivers within the force and is in line with future plans to purchase more vehicles, says Defence Minister Ratu Inoke Kubuabola.

He made the comments after Opposition spokesperson on defence Aseri Radrodro labelled the recruitment discriminatory because recruits needed to hold a valid manual driver's licence.

Ratu Inoke said 90 per cent of operational vehicles used by the police had manual transmission adding 90 per cent of the next batch of vehicles would be manual transmission.

"The Commissioner of Police has taken all this into consideration and is not only looking at addressing the shortage of drivers on a short-term basis but long term as well, to avoid the complaints made against the organisation, as well as meeting international requirements when officers are deployed for overseas missions," Ratu Inoke said.

"Ample time was given with regards to the advertisements placed as well as two separate posts as on social media, serving as reminders with close to 200,000 views, as well as the post being shared over 1000 times with the criteria of the manual licence holder clearly highlighted.

"As for the criteria of being computer literate, this is mandatory as officers need to be able to operate a computer considering the advancement of technology and the needs set out by the judiciary whereby all documents need to be typed out."

Yesterday, a group of youths in the North called on Government to intervene into what they called unfair recruitment procedures.

The group members, who wished to remain anonymous aired their concerns that the recruitment procedures were unfair.

Another group that approached this newspaper from within Labasa Town, said the specific requirement for a driving licence was unreasonable since the Fiji Police Force lacked vehicles.

Candidates for the recruitment said there were others who had travelled from other remote areas in the North but were turned away because they did not have driving licences.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  3. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  4. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. Low-cost houses
  7. Asbestos removal halted
  8. Roads 'get worse every day'
  9. Hit and run suspect in court
  10. Navy divers in Dawasamu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)