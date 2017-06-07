Farmers 'most important'

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Sugar Corperation seeks to forge a lasting partnership with sugarcane farmers, saying they are its most important asset.

This was the comment made by FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark at the official launch of the crushing season for the Lautoka mill yesterday.

"A very important time for us as we plot a new direction for the industry," he said.

"This is a mark of a new partnership between our farmers and ourselves. We are positioning FSC now as the promoter of sugar cane in Fiji.

"We know how to operate sugar factories, we know how to operate and sell sugar but we cannot do any of that without the sugar cane. Our farmers are our most important asset, our most important people in the industry."

He added FSC management would continue to meet farmers across cane belt areas around the country to discuss the best way forward for the industry.

"We completed Vanua Levu last week and throughout this week we will be visiting each and every farmer in the cane belt here until everybody understands the way forward from here and to cement the new partnership.

"We understand it's a difficult time for everybody but we are very positive about what we are looking to do. The one thing that we continually say is, sugar is made in the field, not in the factory.

"If we get good production in the field, the right quality of cane, the job of our people in the factory is made so much easier. This is the start of a new bond, the start of a closer relationship with our farming community in the cane belt in Fiji.

"Our new strategy is very important. We look to lower the cost of growing cane in Fiji to make farming a better, more viable life for our farmers.

"We are looking to produce more sugar by making our factories more efficient and sell it in a more efficient way. So lower costs, increased revenue, will result in better returns for our farmers going forward.

"There is a very bright future for our industry."