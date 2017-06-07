Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

High hopes for year

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

WITH several mill breakdowns last year, farmers and lorry drivers are hopeful the 2017 cane crushing season augurs well for them.

With good crops harvested this season, they hope to make enough for savings.

For Jai Narayan, harvesting 1000 tonnes of cane is necessary to earn a decent income. The forecasted price for cane crushing this year is $63.

"That is the only way we can get enough money for savings," he said.

Mr Narayan pays $17 for labour, $12 for cartage from his Vaivai, Lautoka farm and $1 for the sardar.

He was one of the first few farmers who was able to have cane carted to the Lautoka sugar mill yesterday for crushing.

"You need to harvest more to get more, that's the only way to survive in this industry now. We have had really good weather and therefore good cane which should mean well for us."

Fiji Cane Lorry Operators Association president Jitendra Singh expressed similar sentiments.

"We think it's a very good season because the weather is good, the mill is good. From what we have seen today we can say the future of the industry is pretty good.

"We had a lot of meetings concerning the trucks and how we would operate. I think it's normal, so we don't have to worry about anything."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  3. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  4. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. Low-cost houses
  7. Asbestos removal halted
  8. Roads 'get worse every day'
  9. Hit and run suspect in court
  10. Navy divers in Dawasamu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)