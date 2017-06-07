High hopes for year

/ Front page / News

WITH several mill breakdowns last year, farmers and lorry drivers are hopeful the 2017 cane crushing season augurs well for them.

With good crops harvested this season, they hope to make enough for savings.

For Jai Narayan, harvesting 1000 tonnes of cane is necessary to earn a decent income. The forecasted price for cane crushing this year is $63.

"That is the only way we can get enough money for savings," he said.

Mr Narayan pays $17 for labour, $12 for cartage from his Vaivai, Lautoka farm and $1 for the sardar.

He was one of the first few farmers who was able to have cane carted to the Lautoka sugar mill yesterday for crushing.

"You need to harvest more to get more, that's the only way to survive in this industry now. We have had really good weather and therefore good cane which should mean well for us."

Fiji Cane Lorry Operators Association president Jitendra Singh expressed similar sentiments.

"We think it's a very good season because the weather is good, the mill is good. From what we have seen today we can say the future of the industry is pretty good.

"We had a lot of meetings concerning the trucks and how we would operate. I think it's normal, so we don't have to worry about anything."