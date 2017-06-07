/ Front page / News

THE Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) and Habitat for Humanity (HFH) Fiji are working together to construct 20 safe low-cost houses in each of Fiji's cane belt areas.

This is part of HFH Fiji's Build Back Safer (BBS)program.

Through the program they hope to train 400 community carpenters including farmers and homeowners from 27 communities on safer, simple and effective construction techniques.

HFH Fiji national director Masi Latianara says they hope participants will be able to share their knowledge to respective community members.

""The BBS training culminates in the construction of a cyclone-resilient Habitat core house," Mr Latianara said.

"This structure serves as a tangible model for the community members to be able to continue to learn from after the training.

"Each structure is accompanied by BBS billboards that reinforce the basic techniques taught in the training."

Participants are provided with BBS booklets that comprise details on techniques taught in the 70 per cent practical and 30 per cent theory program.

APTC provides training and administrative support towards the initiative with assistance from the European Union through its training support to the Fijian sugarcane industry project.