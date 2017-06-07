Crushing begins in west mill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation employees and guests witness the tipping of sugar cane from the first rail truck at the Lautoka sugar mill yesterday to mark the start of the crushing season in the west. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

CRUSHING season for the Lautoka sugar mill officially began yesterday.

Fiji Sugar Corporation executives, mill workers and farmers convened at the mill yesterday to witness the tipping of the first rail truck to mark the start of crushing season in Lautoka.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said this year posed to be a good year for the industry with the Western Division forecasted to crush 1.2 million tonnes of sugar cane.

"We are all used to the start of the mill but this is a significant time for the industry in Fiji," he said.

"As you all know, the season commenced on Vanua Levu last week. We successfully commissioned the Labasa mill on Thursday and the season is underway.

"We have about 800,000 tonnes of cane to crush there and about 1.2 million tonnes here on Viti Levu."

The Lautoka mill is expected to crush about 500,000 tonnes of sugar cane this year.

The Lautoka sugar mill caters for farmers in the Sigatoka, Nadi and Lautoka areas. The Rarawai mill is scheduled to open today.