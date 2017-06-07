Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Roads 'get worse every day'

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

RESIDENTS of Korowiri settlement in Tovata outside Labasa say poor road conditions are making it dangerous for pedestrians and drivers in the area.

Residents claim road conditions in the area gets worse every time an upgrade or construction work takes place on the road.

In an interview, Vilisi Kuna, a Tovata resident for about 25 years, says the road condition gets worse every day.

"The road is very dusty during fine and dry weather but gets muddy and soggy during wet weather which really is a worry for us," she said.

Ms Kuna said they sometimes had to stop by the road and wait for the dust to settle so they could see their way across.

"It's quite dangerous when we walk on the road during a hot sunny day with the sun shining right on our faces and a vehicle goes past bringing thick dust which makes it hard for us to see further ahead," she said.

"Sometimes we would reach home with our legs and clothes covered with dust, and during wet weather, when there's a lot of rain, our road gets soggy making it hard for vehicles to cross and we would also be stuck at home because of no transport."

Another resident, Shafreen Ali, says road conditions get worse after every upgrade.

"Whenever there's a road upgrade, it always turns good for only a few weeks and then back to normal in the next few days and the road gets even worse," she said.

Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson said they were aware of the situation.

"The FRA has been aware of the situation and our contractors have completed maintenance works on Tovata Rd two weeks ago and the road is safely accessible to all vehicles," he said.








