Clark: 58 hours lost for insufficient supply to be expected

THE Labasa Fiji Sugar Corporation mill so far lost 58 hours of crushing this season because of insufficient cane supply.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said the Labasa mill commenced crushing last Thursday, adding that erratic cane supply was normal in the first week of crushing.

Mr Clark said otherwise, a very smooth start had been achieved.

"There is no shortage of cane in Labasa. In fact this year we expect significantly more cane than last year," he said.

"Cane supply is expected to build as grower harvesting settles for the season. There is an increase, not a drop in cane supply."

Mr Clark said the mill had generally settled well from a mechanical perspective, with only 16 hours lost so far as a result of mechanical breakdowns.

"To date 58 hours have been lost due to insufficient cane supply. This was expected in the first week of operation. As always, close communication will solve any issues as things settle down."

Earlier, National Farmers Union secretary Mahendra Chaudhry said in this newspaper that cane shortage was bound to happen because farmers were not prepared for the season, adding that many of them were still searching for labourers and that farmers could not meet the expensive cost of living.

He said these were issues that Government should have addressed earlier.