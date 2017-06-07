90kg yam helps feed needy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vetaia Vuinakelo and his grandson Vetaia Taione Kerevanua Jr with their harvest of yams at Natua, Seaqaqa. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

HARD work paid off for Vetaia Vuinakelo after harvesting large yams from his farm recently.

The prized crops were given as offerings at the Sainai Methodist Church Seaqaqa circuit to help feed the poor, single parents and disadvantaged in the community.

Mr Vuinakelo said he uprooted the 90kg root crop much to the surprise of family and villagers. The elated 40-year-old Nakoroinoco native said the yams were planted as part of the men's church fellowship project aimed at farming yams.

He said he planted the yams in May last year and harvested them during a service held in his settlement to bless the first fruits of every harvest.

"I was happy that part of this yam was distributed to the weak, the elderly and single mothers in the church," he said. "I will surely be part of the project again this year and I am doing it proudly because I know that the yams will assist the helpless."

Mr Vuinakelo, who works for the Department of Women and Social Welfare office in Labasa, said the project had been a pastime of his in the past few months.

"The yams harvested from the farm are being shared to our neighbours and we are still eating some at home."