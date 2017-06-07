Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$100 cane pay 'not the answer'

Felix Chaudhary
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

INCREASING the cane price to $100 per tonne will not solve sugarcane farmers' issues or bring them relief, says Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark.

Neither, he said, will the continued talk of resurrecting the Penang sugar mill resolve issues for the people of Rakiraki.

Speaking to about 80 farmers at consultations on the FSC's Strategic Action Plan in Lautoka last night, he said the answer lay in reducing costs for farmers, increasing efficiency of mills and improving marketing of Fiji sugar.

"$100 per tonne is wrong," he said.

"If you demand a higher price then your costs will also go up.

"There's a certain newspaper talking about bringing back the Penang mill. People need to forget about the Penang mill because it never made a profit."

Mr Clark said the FSC was looking to establish a new mill that operated using the latest technology and that would be located in an area that took advantage of cane production.

Mr Clark added that the FSC's new action plan would look at assisting farmers by purchasing equipment best suited for Fiji and to provide them to farmers at cost.

"This will result in costs going down as farmers choose to hire our equipment instead of others and this will improve competition."

Mr Clark also said another big cost for farmers was labour. He said the FSC would look at managing labour costs, but he did not detail how this would be done.

He said the FSC would look at increasing the ratio of farmers using rail from 25 per cent to 60 per cent.

"I look at the 750km rail system that is underused. After investing in farm machinery, we will invest in the rail network. We've got consultants ready and we will survey lines and invest in rail machinery including caged bins and locomotives."

Mr Clark also said there would be a lot of movement at FSC, with personnel moved to areas best suited to their strengths.

"We have field officers who are doing administrative roles. We will be making sure we have qualified people who can give farmers the type of advice they need to plant better cane.

"That will be our new focus, to help improve cane production in Fiji because sugar is not made in the mill, it is made on each grower's farm."

Meanwhile, Mr Clark cut short questions by Lautoka farmer Mahendra Kumar who asked if productive farmers who did not benefit from Government's $10 million fourth cane bailout would be compensated in some way.

He said productive growers who had all their deductions made in the first three payments and those who did not take a loan, did not receive anything from the bailout.

Mr Clark responded by saying that farmers in Fiji were always looking for handouts.

"Why should the Government give you money?" he said. "Work hard and do something for yourselves."

FSC chief operating officer Navin Chandra said the payout was to ensure that the poorest of farmers received something to prepare for harvesting.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65750.6385
JPY 54.090051.0900
GBP 0.37720.3692
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68740.6544
AUD 0.65420.6292
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 07th, June, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Serevi stands by Baber
  2. Blues blame venue for flop in Samoa, Fiji praised
  3. $100 cane pay 'not the answer'
  4. 90kg yam helps feed needy
  5. Woman charged for fatal road accident
  6. Low-cost houses
  7. Asbestos removal halted
  8. Roads 'get worse every day'
  9. Hit and run suspect in court
  10. Navy divers in Dawasamu

Top Stories this Week

  1. 'Silent tears' Sunday (04 Jun)
  2. Devil blamed for rape Thursday (01 Jun)
  3. 'Monster' Vatubua scores first for family Monday (05 Jun)
  4. Unknown mana of Soso Sunday (04 Jun)
  5. Couple's duty of care Sunday (04 Jun)
  6. Asbestos in Suva; Public urged to stay 500m away Thursday (01 Jun)
  7. Devos savours rugby exprience with Fijian champion Nadroga Monday (05 Jun)
  8. 'Do not panic' Friday (02 Jun)
  9. Coconut crabs at risk Sunday (04 Jun)
  10. Fijians safe after attack Tuesday (06 Jun)