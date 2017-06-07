Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

Three friends attended high tea at an upmarket hotel in Suva. While at the event the three became so engrossed in their discussions that they forgot about the delicious spread that had been laid out.

Gradually the food disappeared and the group saw what they assumed to be chocolate fudge left on one of the plates. As they continued their discussions, hotel staff members began to clear away the empty plates and the plate of fudge along with it.

The plate was placed on a trolley ready to be wheeled away when the group broke from their discussions and one of them decided to take a serve for herself.

As she walked over to the trolley, she asked her two colleagues whether they wanted a serve as well.

As she proceeded to pick pieces of the fudge, the faces of hotel staff lit up.

Just as the group prepared to snack on what they thought was fudge, a staff member came up to them and informed them that what they thought was fudge were actually wooden ornaments used to separate empty plates.








