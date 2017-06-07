Fiji Time: 1:39 PM on Wednesday 7 June

Asbestos removal halted

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, June 07, 2017

THE Ministry of Employment has revealed it will not proceed with the removal of the building materials found containing asbestos in the Suva Civic Centre until an action plan is in place that meets the international standards.

This was revealed in a statement from the ministry, who said the site had been completely sealed off since June 1 and continued to present no threat to the public.

"Air tests had been conducted in areas around the Suva Civic Centre by Pacifica Environmental Services and it was confirmed that there is no threat of airborne contamination as a result of this event," the statement said.

"The results of the test confirm that members of the public are not at-risk from asbestos in any areas near the Suva Civic Centre.

"In line with international best practice, air sampling will be conducted throughout the removal process to ensure there remains no threat to the general public."

The Employment Ministry said building materials had been properly prepared for removal and they were working closely with the Suva City Council, Department of Environment and New Zealand contracting firm, Contract Environmental, to finalise the action plan for the safe removal of the building materials this week.








