'Read To Lead Fiji' initiative launched

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Education Mahendra Reddy reading to the students of MGM Primary School during the launch of the books yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

IN a bid to improve the literacy levels of primary school students in the country, the Ministry of Education with Vision Fiji launched the "Read To Lead Fiji" initiative yesterday in Suva.

The "Read To Lead Fiji" project called Engaging Media to Raise Literacy is a venture by Vision Fiji to improve the quality of education and literacy in the country.

Vision Fiji's Gazala Akbar said under the project, they would supply 250 books to each primary school in the country.

"We are supplying reading books. These books are in five levels for different age groups. And at each level there is compact disk (CD) that comes with it, where a teacher, parent or guardian can use for exercises for each box," Ms Akbar said.

She highlighted the program was designed to teach English to foreign language students in schools and to raise the literacy levels of children in the country.

"The program is designed to make children excited about reading because it has got exercises that will help them listen, learn, read, write and understand the English language," Ms Akbar said.

According to her, schools that had been using the books so far had seen a rise in their literacy rate and a good pass rate in the examinations.

"Schools that are using the books have been very responsive. They are raising the literacy and the standard of exam results is also increasing.

"As you know exams are in English and once a child learns English and understands all the instructions in English in all the subjects, obviously does well in exams too.

"It's got long-term benefits," Ms Akbar said.

Minister for Education, Dr Mahendra Reddy said the initiative was an excellent program for primary schools in the country and the ministry would continue to support such projects.