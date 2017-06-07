Serevi stands by Baber

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Where it all started ... rugby 7s legend Waisale Serevi stands on the ground in Nasole where he used to train in his younger days. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

LOVE him or hate him but Gareth Baber will be with us until the next Olympic Games.

Those were the words of former national 7s captain and coach Waisale Serevi as he showed his support of Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Baber.

There has been a lot of criticism on social media regarding the performance of the national sevens team and coach Baber during the 2016/2017 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, where the team, after winning the title the previous year, finished in third spot behind champion South Africa and England.

But Serevi whio is now based in the US said we still needed to support Baber and help him get out team back to winning ways.

"Coach Gareth Baber will be here for the next three years and no matter what we say he will still be the coach as he had signed a contact which will run until the next Olympic Games," Serevi said.

"From my point of view he should be given the opportunity to get the team ready for the new series and the other big tournaments next year.

"We just need to support him."

Serevi said the team showed during the Hong Kong 7s what they could do if they played to the best of their abilities.

"They showed in HK that they're capable of winning. They were perfect so we need to keep supporting them."

Serevi made his sevens debut at the Hong Kong 7s in 1989 and later coached Fiji to its first series win during the 2005/2006 series.

Serevi, who was in the country for the past two days flys out of the country today for Hong Kong.

Baber and the boys will have a tough year with the 2017/2018 series to be played along with the Sevens World Cup and Commonwealth Games.